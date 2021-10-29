Be Wary Of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on AMN Healthcare Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$281m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$583m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, AMN Healthcare Services has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Healthcare industry.

In the above chart we have measured AMN Healthcare Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at AMN Healthcare Services, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 20% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On AMN Healthcare Services' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that AMN Healthcare Services is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 200% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

