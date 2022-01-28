Be Wary Of Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) And Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Andrews Sykes Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = UK£16m ÷ (UK£88m - UK£20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Andrews Sykes Group has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Andrews Sykes Group

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Andrews Sykes Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Andrews Sykes Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Andrews Sykes Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Andrews Sykes Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 32%. However it looks like Andrews Sykes Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Andrews Sykes Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Andrews Sykes Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Andrews Sykes Group does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.