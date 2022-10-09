Be Wary Of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Arco Platform:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = R$176m ÷ (R$5.6b - R$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Arco Platform has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Arco Platform compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Arco Platform.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Arco Platform Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 19% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 1,267%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Arco Platform conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. Arco Platform probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Arco Platform in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 77% over the last three years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

