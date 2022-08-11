Be Wary Of Beacon Minerals (ASX:BCN) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Beacon Minerals (ASX:BCN), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Beacon Minerals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = AU$24m ÷ (AU$79m - AU$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Beacon Minerals has an ROCE of 39%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 8.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Beacon Minerals' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Beacon Minerals' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Beacon Minerals, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 60%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Beacon Minerals' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 21% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Beacon Minerals' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 104% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Beacon Minerals and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

