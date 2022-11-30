Be Wary Of Close the Loop (ASX:CLG) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Close the Loop (ASX:CLG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Close the Loop, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$7.1m ÷ (AU$92m - AU$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Close the Loop has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Close the Loop compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Close the Loop here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Close the Loop Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Close the Loop, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Close the Loop has decreased its current liabilities to 23% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Close the Loop in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 37% to shareholders over the last year. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

