Be Wary Of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Its Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Compass Minerals International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$54m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$189m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Compass Minerals International has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 20%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Compass Minerals International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Compass Minerals International's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Compass Minerals International's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 3.9% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 32% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Our Take On Compass Minerals International's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 22% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Compass Minerals International that you might find interesting.

