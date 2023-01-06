Be Wary Of Don Agro International (Catalist:GRQ) And Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Don Agro International (Catalist:GRQ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Don Agro International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = S$21m ÷ (S$129m - S$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Don Agro International has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Don Agro International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Don Agro International, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Don Agro International, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 38% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Don Agro International has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Don Agro International. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 43% in the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Don Agro International does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

