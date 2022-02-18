Be Wary Of FIH group (LON:FIH) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think FIH group (LON:FIH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FIH group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = UK£1.4m ÷ (UK£75m - UK£8.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, FIH group has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FIH group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at FIH group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.7%, but since then they've fallen to 2.1%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line

We're a bit apprehensive about FIH group because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 18% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about FIH group, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

While FIH group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

