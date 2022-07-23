Be Wary Of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Gambling.com Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$13m ÷ (US$140m - US$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Gambling.com Group has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.2% generated by the Media industry.

In the above chart we have measured Gambling.com Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gambling.com Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Gambling.com Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Gambling.com Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 18% three years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Gambling.com Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Gambling.com Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 12% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Gambling.com Group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

