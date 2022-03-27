Be Wary Of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Globus Medical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$195m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Globus Medical has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Globus Medical compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Globus Medical.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Globus Medical doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Globus Medical's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Globus Medical is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 140% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

