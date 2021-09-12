Be Wary Of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) And Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Healthcare Services Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$105m ÷ (US$818m - US$177m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Healthcare Services Group has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.8% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Healthcare Services Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Healthcare Services Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 23% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Healthcare Services Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Healthcare Services Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 21% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

