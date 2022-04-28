Be Wary Of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Henry Boot (LON:BOOT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Henry Boot is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = UK£18m ÷ (UK£512m - UK£136m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Henry Boot has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Henry Boot's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Henry Boot.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Henry Boot doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 4.9%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Henry Boot's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Henry Boot's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 44% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Henry Boot (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

