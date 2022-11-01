Be Wary Of Kudelski (VTX:KUD) And Its Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Kudelski (VTX:KUD), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kudelski:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0072 = US$4.5m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$452m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Kudelski has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Kudelski's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kudelski.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Kudelski's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 9.6% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.7%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 33% over that same period. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

On a side note, Kudelski's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 42% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.7%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Kudelski is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 75% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

