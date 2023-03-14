Be Wary Of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) And Its Returns On Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for National Presto Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$24m ÷ (US$407m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, National Presto Industries has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for National Presto Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how National Presto Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From National Presto Industries' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at National Presto Industries. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 19% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on National Presto Industries becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

National Presto Industries does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

