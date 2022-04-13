Be Wary Of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Parsons (NYSE:PSN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Parsons is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$99m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Parsons has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Parsons compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Parsons here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Parsons, we didn't gain much confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 8.8%, but since then they've fallen to 3.5%. However it looks like Parsons might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Parsons has decreased its current liabilities to 27% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Parsons' ROCE

In summary, Parsons is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Parsons has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Parsons does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Parsons that you might be interested in.

