Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government expressed concern after spotting more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels it believed were crewed by militias at a reef claimed by both countries in the South China Sea, but it did not immediately lodge a protest.

A government body overseeing the disputed region said late Saturday that about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7. It released pictures of the vessels lying side by side in one of the most hotly contested areas of the strategic waterway.

The reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, is a boomerang-shaped and shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. It's well within the country’s exclusive economic zone, over which the Philippines “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources,” the agency said in a statement.

The large numbers of Chinese boats are “a concern due to the possible overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to safety of navigation,” it said, although it added that the vessels were not fishing when sighted.

When asked if the Philippines would file a protest, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted, “only if the generals tell me.”

Chinese Embassy officials did not immediately issue any comment. China, the Philippines and four other governments have been locked in a tense territorial standoff over the resource-rich and busy waterway for decades.

Critics have repeatedly called out President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing since taking office in 2016, for not standing up to China’s aggressive behavior and deciding not to immediately seek Chinese compliance with an international arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s historic claims to virtually the entire sea. China has refused to recognize the 2016 ruling and continues to defy it.

The arbitration body also ruled that China had breached its duty to respect the traditional fishing rights of Filipinos when Chinese forces blocked them from Scarborough Shoal off the northwestern Philippines in 2012. The Philippines, however, could also not deny Chinese fishermen access to Scarborough, according to the ruling. The decision did not specify any other traditional fishing areas within the Philippines’ exclusive zone where fishermen from China and other countries could be allowed to fish.

“When Xi says ‘I will fish,’ who can prevent him?” Duterte said two years ago as he defended his nonconfrontational approach, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“If I send my marines to drive away the Chinese fishermen, I guarantee you not one of them will come home alive,” Duterte said then, adding that diplomatic talks with Beijing allowed the return of Filipinos to disputed fishing grounds where Chinese forces had previously shooed them away.

Duterte has sought infrastructure funds, trade and investments from China, which has also donated and pledged to deliver more COVID-19 vaccines as the Philippines faces an alarming spike in coronavirus infections.

Recommended Stories

  • People call for stop to hate against Asian community

    Houstonians are rallying in solidarity at Discovery Green to honor those killed in the Atlanta-area shooting, many of whom were women of Asian descent.

  • Schumer, DeBlasio decry 'terrorism' on Asian-Americans

    According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, the incidence of hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019.Civil rights advocates have connected the rise in incidents to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. Some Americans, including Republican former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China Virus," "The China Plague," and even the "Kung Flu."New York Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed that sentiment on Friday."We are confronting right now a terrorism being directed at Asian-American communities. Let's be clear. A terrorism, a fear that has been created and it emanated from Washington D.C. and it was state-sponsored," he said.

  • Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

    Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign. The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by China's state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm arrived at Cairo’s international airport early Saturday, according to the Health Ministry. Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that the shipment was a gift from China meant to bolster cooperation between the two nations in the fight against the virus.

  • 1 Stock Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Have in Common and 1 They Should

    Perhaps the bigger surprise is the stock you might expect them to both own that they don't. In recent years, lieutenants Todd Combs and Ted Weschler have been making more of the investment decisions, and the $750 million in stock Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) purchased before the initial public offering (IPO) certainly doesn't match the investment style of the legendary nonagenarian.

  • Can the monarchy survive Harry and Meghan? Here's how the queen's royal crisis could end

    Will uproar over Harry and Meghan's chat with Oprah Winfrey cause more Brits to reconsider whether they want a hereditary monarch to be head of state?

  • Pillsbury: 'Strong China' countered US attacks at Alaska summit

    Hudson Institute director for Chinese strategy discusses Biden's approach to the communist regime on 'Special Report'

  • Hundreds in Atlanta rally to support Asian Americans after fatal shootings

    The killings followed a year of mounting anti-Asian violence in the United States, which community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Crowds of people wearing masks, waving American flags and carrying posters that read "We are not the virus" and "Stop Asian Hate" stood in front of the golden-domed Georgia State Capitol building on Saturday.

  • Germany's Greens vow to scrap Russian gas pipeline after election

    Germany's Greens have enshrined in their election programme plans to abolish the contested Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ship Russian gas to Europe's biggest economy, creating a hurdle to a potential alliance with the conservatives. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, who have backed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline opposed by the United States, are leading in polls ahead of September elections and are seen as most likely to seek a coalition with the ecologist Greens that are forecast to come second.

  • Litman: Here's one way to hold Trump accountable for the insurrection: sue him

    Two congressmen's civil lawsuits seek compensatory and punitive damages, and the accountability Trump has eluded thus far.

  • Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice

    An "American Idol" contestant from Crystal Lake is making her mark on the show, even bringing host Luke Bryan to tears.

  • US Air Force’s T-38 trainer could soon dogfight with augmented reality adversaries

    The Air Force is finalizing a contract with Red 6, which is developing tech to allow pilots to dogfight with simulated foes.

  • Bitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record $64M In A Single Day

    Bitcoin miners earned over $64.386 million in daily revenue on March 18 – the highest level in the coin’s history, according to data from blockchain.com. What Happened: The recent price rally to $61,000 has led Bitcoin mining operations to be an incredibly lucrative opportunity for those involved in the space. Earlier today, Tyler Page, CEO of mining company Cipher Mining, told Yahoo Finance that the mining business was vital to the success of the network overall. “Miners validate transactions and they also bring new supply of bitcoins onto the market. That’s our business, helping that infrastructure survive and grow.” Why It Matters: Miner revenue comes from the “block reward” that they earn after successfully validating a transaction on the Bitcoin blockchain, as well as transaction fees on the network. Since the block reward is paid in Bitcoin, the digital asset’s price movement plays an important role in mining operations. While the share price of mining stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has rallied over 800% since the beginning of Bitcoin’s bull run in Dec. 2020, the stock fell over 11% after the company released its latest financial results. The company reported a net loss of $10.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, which threw off some investors who expected a more solid financial performance. The discrepancy in its reported earnings can be explained in part by the fact that Bitcoin miners only recognize revenue when selling the Bitcoin earned on exchanges. The company last sold Bitcoin on Oct. 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all Bitcoin generated, they said in a press release. Price Action: Bitcoin has traded in and around $58,000 after touching a high of $61,578 earlier this week. At press time, the price of the digital asset was $58,640, up 1.30% in the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUK Payments Firm Bottlepay Enables Bitcoin Payments Via Twitter, Reddit, Discord, More AppsBNY Mellon Invests In Cryptocurrency Custodian Fireblocks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 75-year-old Asian woman fought off accused attacker. Now man is arrested, CA cops say

    The woman’s family said she fought back with a stick.

  • Richland deputies charge another in motorcycle ‘gang’ brawl

    This is the third person charged in the brawl.

  • Photos of the bewildering March Madness swag bags show the NCAA even gave the women inferior puzzles compared to the men

    The NCAA is under fire for disparate treatment of its men's and women's athletes at March Madness - and the latest example of its sexism is puzzling.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • ‘Deep grief and rage and sorrow’: Georgia rallies against anti-Asian hate as US mourns Atlanta victims

    Nationwide rallies and vigils demand justice as US reckons with legacy of discrimination

  • Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years

    Palestinians took another step in preparations for their first parliamentary election in 15 years on Saturday, opening registration offices to admit the political parties and independent candidates that will take part. The May 22 election in the West Bank and Gaza is part of a broader push for reconciliation between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction and rival Islamist group Hamas. This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014.

  • SWAT Moves in to Disperse Massive Crowds Breaking Curfew in Miami Beach

    Joe Raedle/GettyMIAMI—SWAT teams moved in to disperse massive crowds of spring breakers who stayed out past an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach on Saturday night, firing pepper balls and sparking a stampede as people fled. Sirens and shouting filled the air as police sought to force party-goers to leave the area. On Ocean Drive in South Beach, police rolled in about a half hour after curfew to find one huge street party. Different groups of young women had been dancing and twerking in front of giant bluetooth speaker boxes playing rap music. In front of the shuttered News Cafe on 9th and Ocean Drive, a very large crowd had gathered around four young Black men having a dance off, with the unmistakable odor of marijuana hanging in the air. A cop over a loudspeaker barked, “Everyone needs to leave the area. The curfew started at 8 pm. You need to disperse.”The crowds would respond to the interruption by simply moving to the next block before resuming partying. At one point, a man began making it rain dollar bills, sending party goers scrambling for the cash. Then came the pop, pop, pop of the pepper balls being deployed, creating a panic in the crowd and sending people scattering. Several people could be seen getting knocked over amid the mayhem. One young man fell to the ground, gripping a Hennesy bottle that he deftly kept from breaking.It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the chaotic scene.The city had declared a state of emergency just hours earlier, announcing that authorities would enforce a curfew each night beginning Saturday, and that major roads into the city will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but for one lane. Tourists are not being asked to leave, rather to stay at their hotels after hours.A few minutes before the 9 pm curfew, a young man began making it rain and then police fired pepper balls, creating a stampede. #miamibeachspringbreak on assignment for @thedailybeast pic.twitter.com/Fx3e4wGKaE— francisco alvarado (@thefrankness) March 21, 2021 Universities throughout the country have canceled the usual weeklong spring holiday, but academic obligations have not stopped students from hitting vacation spots, especially in Florida where coronavirus precautions are more lax than in other states.8th and Ocean #SouthBeach pic.twitter.com/yRV4yVSKu0— Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) March 20, 2021 Crowds of hundreds of partygoers have turned violent in recent days, brawling in the streets with the use of restaurants’ outdoor dining tables and chairs. A fight that started Thursday night at a restaurant on Ocean Drive, a popular party boulevard, ended in multiple arrests and anti-riot countermeasures from police, including firing pepper balls into the mob.A 29-year-old Miami Beach resident told The Daily Beast, “Time and time again during this pandemic, tourists are ruining everything.”Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a Saturday press conference, “I love that this is a beautiful place, that people come here to gather and enjoy our weather and our beaches. But right now, it has become too challenging in the tourism industry to continue that way.”Gelber speculated that spring breakers have hit the destination city harder than usual because “there are very few places in the country that are open.”Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the EdgeThe Clevelander hotel, a well-known destination on Ocean Drive, announced Saturday that it would close its restaurant and bar until March 24 as a safety precaution, though it would pay employees’ salaries throughout.“Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” a statement from the Clevelander read.How forceful crowds will be in their demands to party and how aggressive police will be in implementing the restrictions remains to be seen. Hotel staff who spoke to The Daily Beast were skeptical that any safety measures would control the revelers.“That is going to start trouble, isn’t it? 8 p.m. That’s never going to happen. That is just wild,” Patty, an employee at the Starlite Hotel on Ocean Drive, told The Daily Beast on Saturday.A 32-year-old Miami resident likewise scoffed at the emergency measures.“Honestly, closing down Miami Beach means nothing. People are just going to flock to Brickle and Wynwood. People just need to go,” he said.The tourists have locals staying home for a wide variety of reasons—the coronavirus, violence, and more mundane problems like road congestion. “I haven’t seen traffic this bad in years. It’s like Ultra traffic but worse,” another resident said, referring to the annual electronic music festival. “I am scared to walk down the street honestly.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.