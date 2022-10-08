Be Wary Of Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Quorum Information Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0038 = CA$171k ÷ (CA$48m - CA$3.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Quorum Information Technologies has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Quorum Information Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Quorum Information Technologies here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Quorum Information Technologies Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Quorum Information Technologies, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 3.0%, but since then they've fallen to 0.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Quorum Information Technologies' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Quorum Information Technologies. In light of this, the stock has only gained 7.7% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Quorum Information Technologies (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

