Be Wary Of Sanli Environmental (Catalist:1E3) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Sanli Environmental (Catalist:1E3), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sanli Environmental, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = S$1.4m ÷ (S$53m - S$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Sanli Environmental has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Construction industry average of 3.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Sanli Environmental, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Sanli Environmental's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Sanli Environmental's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 4.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Sanli Environmental. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

