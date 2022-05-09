Be Wary Of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) And Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Silgan Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$604m ÷ (US$7.7b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Silgan Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Packaging industry average of 9.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Silgan Holdings

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Silgan Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Silgan Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Silgan Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Silgan Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Silgan Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 55% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know more about Silgan Holdings, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

While Silgan Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

