Be Wary Of TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) And Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TheWorks.co.uk:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£9.3m ÷ (UK£188m - UK£95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, TheWorks.co.uk has an ROCE of 10.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured TheWorks.co.uk's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TheWorks.co.uk here for free.

So How Is TheWorks.co.uk's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at TheWorks.co.uk doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10.0% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, TheWorks.co.uk has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 51%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On TheWorks.co.uk's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that TheWorks.co.uk is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 5.6% gain to shareholders who've held over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

On a final note, we've found 4 warning signs for TheWorks.co.uk that we think you should be aware of.

