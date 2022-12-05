Be Wary Of Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad (KLSE:TRIMODE) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad (KLSE:TRIMODE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = RM7.8m ÷ (RM149m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Logistics industry average of 4.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 5.9%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 22% gain to shareholders who've held over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

