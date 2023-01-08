Be Wary Of UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) And Its Returns On Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for UEM Edgenta Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = RM62m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM977m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, UEM Edgenta Berhad has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

In the above chart we have measured UEM Edgenta Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UEM Edgenta Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For UEM Edgenta Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about UEM Edgenta Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.5%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect UEM Edgenta Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that UEM Edgenta Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 46% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with UEM Edgenta Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

