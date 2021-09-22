Wasatch Ultra Growth: “Our Long-Term Outlook for TripAdvisor (TRIP) Remains Favorable”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 6.02% was recorded by the fund’s investor class for the Q2 of 2021, beating its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which had a 3.92% gain for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Wasatch Global Investors, the fund mentioned TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) and discussed its stance on the firm. TripAdvisor, Inc. is a Needham, Massachusetts-based online travel company with a $4.5 billion market capitalization. TRIP delivered a 14.94% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 73.83%. The stock closed at $32.41 per share on September 21, 2021.

Here is what Wasatch Global Investors has to say about TripAdvisor, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) was also a detractor. The company operates the world’s largest online travel-guidance platform, as well as localized versions in 48 markets and 28 languages worldwide. Hopes for a rapid rebound in travel sent shares of TripAdvisor sharply higher last November after the first Covid-19 vaccines were approved for use. By mid-March 2021, the company’s stock price had more than tripled. Some of those gains were given back during the second quarter as travel activity recovered more slowly than expected, especially in Europe. Our long-term outlook for TripAdvisor remains favorable, and we continue to own it in the Fund."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Based on our calculations, TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. TRIP was in 36 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 45 funds in the previous quarter. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) delivered a -20.29% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are on the Move on Wednesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Wednesday. It’s a bullish day on Wall Street as all three major indexes are in […]

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

    Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • Sony Pictures Networks and Zee to Merge, Creating Indian Broadcast Giant

    Two of the largest broadcast groups in India are to merge, it was announced on Wednesday morning local time. Publicly-listed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is to merge with Sony Pictures Networks India. The merged business will be headed by Zee’s Punit Goenka, but following a cash injection of $1.57 billion from Sony India’s backers, the […]

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

    Here's a rundown of three such names that also happen to be components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). While shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) participated in the initial rebound rally in March of last year, it dropped out of the effort by April and has been a laggard ever since. In fact, Merck's stock is a mere 14% above its March-2020 low, and down 17% from its pre-pandemic peak.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Big Data Revolution

    The world has entered a new age where everyone and everything with a digital presence generates data. Technology is helping companies use it to deliver products and services that make life more convenient, and that's becoming increasingly valuable.

  • Lucid Stock Is Racing Higher. 4 Potential Reasons for the Mammoth Gain.

    Shares of the EV maker rose more than 11% on Tuesday, gained ground as the market plunged on Monday, and are up 41% over the past seven sessions.

  • Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

    Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 70 cents. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes stocks rally off o

  • These 3 Top Stocks Have Been Halved, and It Makes No Sense

    The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. First up is fast-paced programmatic ad-tech company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which has nearly lost two-thirds of its value since hitting its 52-week high. PubMatic operates a cloud-based, sell-side, programmatic ad platform.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • 3 of Disney's Biggest Surprises From Tuesday's Conference Presentation

    Weak Disney+ additions, theme park guests coming back in September, and no dividend check for you are some of the key points from CEO Bob Chapek's investor conference presentation this week.