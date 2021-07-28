Wasco community holds vigil for victims of mass shooting

Jul. 28—WASCO — Candlelight flickered across more than 70 faces, all congregating to pay their respects to a fallen deputy, and a mother and her sons, slain in a mass shooting Sunday.

Tuesday night began with an invocation from pastor Frank Sanchez. He urged individuals to find solace in God amid hardship and tragedy.

In a speech in both Spanish and English, Sanchez said the affected families are not alone — massive numbers flocking to the vigil proved the community grieves together.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia said pain drawn from the deaths of the family is felt across the city's tightknit community. Mother Viviana Ruiz Ramirez and sons Jose Manuel Ramirez III, 24, and Angel Ramirez, 17, were killed, the victims of a domestic violence incident.

"Our entire Kern community is hurting right now," Garcia said. "It sends ripples throughout our communities through every neighborhood, every classroom and beyond our city limits."

Garcia also said there must be resources for families experiencing domestic violence.

"Domestic violence knows no ZIP code," Garcia said.

Ilene Parra, a representative from Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, spoke at the event and offered the group's services.

Noemi Ojeda, a therapist with College Community Health Services, came to raise awareness for the mental health of people experiencing trauma.

"A lot of people suffer in silence," Ojeda said. "We work hard to break the stigma."

College Community Health Services had a sign-up sheet for a support group and also provides therapy and medication.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, another speaker at the event, said she cannot imagine coming to vigils as a child.

"Things like this are not supposed to happen in Wasco," Zimmer said. "But unfortunately, it's becoming more and more common."

Zimmer provided her condolences to the victims' families and said domestic violence is unacceptable.

Story continues

"If you are a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault or even child abuse, you have to say something," Zimmer said. "We'd like to be able to prevent something like this from happening again."

Councilman Vincent Martinez knew the teen who was killed because he was on the Wasco wrestling team. Martinez said his own son is a part of the team and lost a friend.

Martinez also commended the bravery of the first responders at the scene Sunday.

"I struggled to find the words to comfort these young men," Martinez said. "My heart is broken, but I'm comforted by the compassion and unity the city has shown in our darkest hour. This is a testament to the greatest strength our city has: its people."

Martinez thanked the valiant efforts of law enforcement and for their presence at the vigil. Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office came to show their solidarity.

Mike Lynch, a firefighter, came to honor Deputy Phillip Campas.

"It's really tragic," Lynch said. "We need to support our sheriff and our deputies."

Jordan Davis, a Delano resident, came to pay his respects.

"It really broke my heart to see this happen in our community," Davis said. "The least I could do is come and show my support for him putting his life on the line for us."

Garcia said he appreciates the solidarity from broad swaths of society.

"We are a small town with big hearts," Garcia said. "It's love coming to wrap their arms around our community."