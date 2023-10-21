Wasco couple convicted of abusing their weeks-old son

Oct. 20—A Kern County jury has convicted a Wasco couple of abusing their infant son who nearly died from his injuries, according to a news release Friday from the county District Attorney's Office.

Jorge Millan, the child's father, was found guilty of attempted murder, torture, child abuse under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death and child abuse. The mother, Elizabeth Jara, was convicted of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and child abuse under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

The release said that between March 20, 2021 and May 3, 2021, the couple's weeks-old son suffered fractures to his jaw, collar bone, femur, spine, shin, right arm and 32 ribs, as well as "corner fractures on almost every long bone on his body." It noted he also suffered burns, bruises, a lacerated tongue, torn frenulum and blunt force trauma.

A doctor who treated the child testified in court the child would have died without medical care.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 17 in Kern County Superior Court, where Millan faces life in prison plus up to 5 years and 8 months. Jara faces up to 13 years in prison.