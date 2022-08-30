Wasco high schooler arrested on suspicion of drug, gun charges

Aug. 29—A Wasco High School student was arrested Monday after Kern County sheriff's deputies seized a gun and marijuana from him on campus, according to a news release.

"Based on the information available to deputies, it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the students," the KCSO news release said. "There is no immediate information that the student brought the gun to school with the intent to harm students or staff."

Wasco substation deputies went to Independence High School in Wasco at 9:23 a.m. after school staff found the items. The handgun was secured without incident by school employees, according to the news release.

It is unclear what led to the discovery of the gun and marijuana. KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza directed all questions to the school. Acting Superintendent Kevin Tallon was not immediately available for comment.

Deputies seized an illegally manufactured 9 mm firearm, according to the news release. The boy was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a weapon at school, possessing a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition on school grounds and possessing marijuana on school grounds.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.