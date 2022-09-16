Wasco man facing federal gun charges

Sep. 15—A federal grand jury returned a four-count federal indictment on weapons charges against a Wasco man Thursday, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Damien Torres, 22, of Wasco, stands charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Torres was found in possession of ammunition Aug. 5, 2021, after officers contacted him in response to a disturbance call, according to court documents.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Torres was found in possession of a firearm after he failed to yield to officers as they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation. On March 18, Torres was found to be in possession of a firearm during a search of his residence, and on May 2, a firearm was found at Torres' residence during a search after reports of a confrontation involving Torres striking a male with a firearm the day before. Torres is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition based on his prior convictions for taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a loaded a firearm by a gang member.

The case is the product of an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If convicted, Torres faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.