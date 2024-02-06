Wasco man killed in shooting last month identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 40-year-old man fatally shot in Wasco last month has been identified.

Fernando Torres, of Wasco, died at the scene the night of Jan. 28 in the 1100 block of Tenth Place, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed, officials said.

The investigation into Torres’ killing remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

