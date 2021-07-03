Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Jul. 2—Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia has been charged with two misdemeanor counts related to alleged driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The charges stem from a California Highway Patrol traffic stop at 12:23 a.m. May 22 on Highway 43, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

On Monday, Garcia pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the Shafter Branch of Kern County Superior Court on Aug. 19.

If convicted, Garcia could face up to six months in jail and a $390 to $1,000 fine, as well as suspension of his driver's license for six months and the requirement that he participate in a DUI program.

Elected to the Wasco City Council in 2016, Garcia became mayor late last year and has a term that expires in 2024. Known as the first openly gay elected official in Kern County, Garcia recently earned a profile in the Los Angeles Times for his effort to fly the Pride flag at City Hall last month.

Neither he nor his attorney responded to requests for comment Friday.

