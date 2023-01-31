Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14

Jan. 30—A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release.

Solis worked as a counselor at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 305 Griffith Ave.

Kelly Richers, the superintendent of the Wasco Union Elementary School District, wrote in an email the district was notified Monday about the arrest by KCSO deputies "due to allegations unknown to the district at this time."

The counselor was placed on administrative leave, and Richers declined to answer other questions because this was a personnel matter.

Solis was booked into jail at 12:13 a.m. Monday on suspicion of a felony charge of a lewd and lascivious act with a child, annoying or molesting a child and sexual battery.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office said Monday it haven't yet received KCSO's investigation to review for potential charges.