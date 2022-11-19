Wasco pair indicted for stealing credit cards, costing $825K

Nov. 18—A Wasco pair were indicted by a federal grand jury after falsely obtaining credit cards and costing banks $825,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District.

Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina Gutierrez, 32, are accused of stealing personal identification information from health care providers where Gutierrez worked, the news release added. Both people used this information to take out credit cards from banks in the identities of these individuals, the news release said. They both are also accused of stealing from trucking companies by using their checks.

They bought home appliances, automobile accessories, gardening equipment, designer clothing, concert tickets, professional sporting events tickets and travel, the news release added. Oftentimes, they sold the merchandise for cash on social media sites.

If convicted, both face 30 years in prison and $1 million fine for each of the conspiracy and bank fraud charges, 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine for the device fraud charges and mandatory two years in prison, consecutive to other counts, for the identity theft charges.