Dec. 4—A Bakersfield man who was shot Wednesday night in Wasco has died from his injuries, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

Michael Prendez Gonzalez, 34, was shot at 9:16 p.m. in the 1200 block of Iris Street, according to a KCSO news release.

After the shooting, it said, he was taken to Kern Medical, where he died at 9:12 p.m. Saturday.