Waseca fast-food worker accused of assaulting co-worker

Mar. 30—WASECA — An employee of the Waseca Burger King allegedly punched and held a knife to a female co-worker's throat, leaving her with a concussion and a cut on the neck.

Jakob Dakota Norman, 21, of Waseca, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Waseca County District Court.

Waseca police officers were called to a fight at the fast-food restaurant Saturday evening and an employee was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Waseca.

Norman admitted he punched the woman and held a knife against her, according to a court complaint. He reportedly used a folding knife he had in his pocket and said he held it to her chest before it slipped closer to her throat.

Norman claimed the co-worker threatened to assault him and he defended himself.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Norman approach the co-worker, take something out of his pocket and punch her. The employees then grabbed and hit at each other before Norman pinned the woman down with her head near the french-fry warmer, the charges say. Another employee then pulled Norman away and a knife was visible in Norman's hand.

The co-worker returned to work Sunday and was taken back to the hospital after having seizures. An officer met with the woman at the hospital, and she said she was diagnosed with a concussion.

The woman also showed the officer a half-inch-long cut on her neck she said was from Norman's knife.