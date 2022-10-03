Waseca man accused of making threats with tire iron at gas station

Oct. 3—WASECA — A Waseca man reportedly used a tire iron to threaten a group Saturday at a gas station.

Maurice Dunn, 42, was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault and one count of felony violent threats Monday in Waseca County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a group was standing outside a Kwik Trip talking when Dunn parked a van nearby and started yelling at them and asking if they had a problem with him. He then allegedly went to his van and approached the group with a tire iron raised above his head.

Dunn drove off, according to the complaint, but the group noted his license plate number.

Police connected the plate number to an address in Waseca and later located Dunn there.

Dunn reportedly told police he went to the gas station to buy cigarettes and the group was staring at him. He asked the group what they were staring at and if they were all going to fight him, according to the complaint.

When asked about the tire iron, he said he had been afraid of the group but never rushed at them with it.

Police found the tire iron in his vehicle after arresting him.

