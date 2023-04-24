Waseca man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Apr. 24—WASECA — A Waseca man faces felony charges after a minor girl accused him of sexually assaulting her in February.

Maurice Dunn, 42, was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor Monday in Waseca County District Court. The charge indicates a defendant is accused of engaging in sexual contact with someone younger than 14.

Waseca police received a report on Feb. 22 about a 13-year-old girl, who was reportedly known to Dunn, being sexual assaulted at an apartment in Waseca, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl told police that she was sleeping in bed on Feb. 15 when the first alleged sexual assault occurred. She reportedly pretended to be asleep during it, the complaint states.

The second alleged instance was similar, according to the complaint, and occurred on Feb. 17 while she was again in bed.

Police put out a warrant for Dunn's arrest Monday.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola