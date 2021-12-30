Waseca man accused of string of thefts, including 300-pound Sasquatch

Dec. 30—WASECA — A Waseca man was charged Monday after a string of alleged thefts including a lawnmower, trail cameras, archery targets and a concrete Sasquatch.

Lyle Frank Sellers III, 40, faces a felony theft charge and two misdemeanors for receiving stolen property in Waseca County District Court.

The thefts reportedly took place between August and November in Waseca and Steele counties.

A criminal complaint states a caller reported a stolen lawnmower from a farm in Waseca County on Aug. 7. On Sept. 10, a caller in Medford, which is in Steele County, reported a 300-pound concrete Sasquatch statue was stolen.

Also in Medford, someone reported stolen outdoor archery targets Oct. 7, with Sellers later identified on the scene in surveillance footage. The caller also said they received a text from a neighbor earlier that day saying, "do me a favor and put that target in your garage, Lyle shouldn't be coming around anymore, but he's crazy and he will steal that."

A Waseca police officer recalled an email about recent thefts and saw what appeared to be the archery targets in Sellers' backyard. The officer knocked on Sellers' door, received no response and left to continue working to confirm if the targets were stolen property.

A week later, on Oct. 15, a Waseca officer reported seeing a Sasquatch statue in Sellers' yard. The officer found out the Steele County Sheriff's Office was still looking for the stolen statue.

After one report of a trail camera theft on Oct. 22 in Waseca County, a man called about a separate trail cam theft on Oct. 27. The caller told the sheriff's office he was following a GMC truck driven by someone who'd stolen the camera earlier that day.

A deputy followed the truck to Sellers' residence and detained him. Sellers reportedly consented to a search of the truck, but not his garage or home.

Footage from the trail cam showed a man with a similar build as Sellers, although the face was blurry, and Sellers was released. The deputy also noted seeing more targets in the yard matching the description of the stolen property.

On Nov. 1 a sheriff's deputy noticed a Facebook post about a stolen delivery package in Waseca. The truck linked to the theft matched what Sellers was driving on Oct. 27.

Officers obtained search warrants for Sellers' truck and residence and seized the trail cameras, archery targets, Sasquatch statue and lawnmower. Sellers said he bought the Sasquatch on Etsy, while a woman who identified herself as Dana Sellers told police he'd bought one of the targets last year.

The combined value for the recovered items is at least $1,690, according to the charges.

