Waseca man arrested after allegedly threatening Oronoco woman

Jun. 10—A 28-year-old Waseca man was arrested at his residence Tuesday night after he allegedly threatened a woman at Oxbow Park earlier that day.

Michael James Pommerening is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony terrorist threats and misdemeanor domestic assault.

He had not yet made a court appearance on those charges as of Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a 45-year-old Oronoco woman at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The woman reported she had gone to Oxbow to meet Pommerening to give him some of his belongings when he allegedly told her "you're going to be sorry that you (expletive) with me. You're going to die."

Pommerening then allegedly followed the woman so closely as she drove away that she could not see the headlights on his vehicle.

The woman turned down a side street and Pommerening reportedly stopped following her. She was able to call 911 and report the incident. Pommerening was arrested later that day at his home.