Waseca man charged in alleged knife assault

Aug. 26—WASECA — A man reportedly cut another man with a knife inside a Waseca apartment.

Ky Paul Munsen, 20, of Waseca, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and gross misdemeanor property damage Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A man who knows Munsen said they were arguing Tuesday evening and Munsen would not leave so he went into another room that was occupied by a third man.

Munsen allegedly came into the room with a knife and swung it at the man with whom he had been arguing. The man had a cut on his finger, according to a court complaint.

The third man recorded portions of the incident on his cellphone and Munsen allegedly smacked the phone out of his hands and it broke.