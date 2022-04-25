Waseca man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Apr. 25—WASECA — A Waseca man faces a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in May 2021.

Isaac Nathaniel Sanchez, 21, was charged Friday in Waseca County District Court with criminal first-degree sexual conduct .

The Waseca County Police Department received a report April 7 alleging Sanchez sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in May 2021. He was reportedly 20 years old at the time, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl reported the incident happened in his trailer, and he refused to let her leave the following morning. When she tried to walk out, he allegedly picked her up and threw her back on the bed.

She accused him of making her stay in the trailer all week, including having friends come over when he was gone to make sure she wouldn't leave. She showed a detective a picture of the two together, according to the complaint.

The detective spoke with Sanchez on April 8, with Sanchez saying he didn't remember having sex with her. After the detective said he knew about what happened, Sanchez reportedly looked at his girlfriend nearby, looked back the detective, and put his finger to his mouth to shush the detective.

The complaint states the detective then told Sanchez the girl was 13 at the time, to which Sanchez reportedly said "oh for real" before adding "that's (expletive) up."

When asked how many times it happened, Sanchez allegedly said once but he didn't remember because he was drunk.

