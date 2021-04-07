Waseca man gets probation for sex crime

Apr. 7—WASECA — A Waseca man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl was sentenced to probation.

Zachary Arthur Coldsmith, 25, was sentenced for felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Waseca County District Court. More serious charges were dismissed in a plea deal.

The charge to which Coldsmith pleaded guilty will be dismissed if he completes 10 years of probation.

A girl told authorities Coldsmith sexually assaulted her in 2019. The girl said the assault occurred after she declined a sexual advance and he told her he did not like her answer, according to a court complaint. A defense motion claimed the girl had a history of making false crime reports.

Probation conditions include Coldsmith attend a sex offender treatment program and not have contact with children or vulnerable adults or use the Internet use without approval.