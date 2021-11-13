Waseca man killed cat, charges say

Nov. 12—WASECA — A Waseca man allegedly killed a cat because he was upset with its owner.

Dravyn Earl Steele, 20, was charged with felony animal abuse and gross misdemeanor domestic assault Friday in Waseca County District Court.

A woman who knows Steele said he chased her around a Waseca residence, held his fist up to her face and threatened her and her cat early Friday morning.

Steele then fatally injured the woman's cat, the charges allege. The cat died while the woman was transporting the animal to a veterinarian.

Steele "chuckled" as he admitted to an officer he took out his anger on the cat by stomping on the cat's head, according to a court complaint.