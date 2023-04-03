Waseca man sentenced to probation for domestic assault

Apr. 3—WASECA — A Waseca man was recently sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault and having a felony assault charge dismissed.

John Orea Erickson, 42, was sentenced last week in Waseca County District Court.

Along with two years of supervised probation, Erickson received credit for two days served in county jail. Another 88 days in jail will be stayed for two years, meaning he wouldn't serve them if he follows the terms of his probation.

Erickson was charged in October after a woman accused him of brandishing a knife while trying to push past her into a home, according to a criminal complaint.