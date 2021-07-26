Waseca man stunned twice in alleged officer assault

Jul. 26—WASECA — Waseca police officers used pepper spray and twice deployed Tasers during a confrontation with an intoxicated man Saturday night.

The man went to jail and an officer went to the emergency room with a bleeding arm.

Christopher Ray Thissen, 37, of Waseca, was charged with felony assaulting a police officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor disorderly conduct Monday in Waseca County District Court.

According to the court complaint:

Waseca officer Greta Luiken first interacted with Thissen following a fireworks complaint after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Fifth St. NW. Multiple officers responded again a short time later when a neighbor reported a man was outside yelling and a group of onlookers was forming.

"Thissen was extremely agitated and obviously intoxicated," the charges say.

Thissen yelled and swore at officers in front of children and would not be quiet. He stepped toward officers with clenched fists and wouldn't back up.

Sgt. Tim Schroeder then deployed his Taser and tried to arrest Thissen but he "became physically combative," the complaint says.

Luiken then used her Taser but Thissen continued to resist. Schroeder then used pepper spray and got one handcuff on Thissen.

But Thissen used his other hand to grab and twist Luiken's wrist and dragged it across the other open handcuff, "causing officer Luiken great pain."

Luiken punched Thissen's hand and he let go. After officers then subdued Thissen, Luiken realized there was "a large amount of blood running down her arm."

Luiken went to the Mayo Clinic Health System Waseca emergency room to be treated for a cut on her arm.