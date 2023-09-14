Wash. D.C. filmmaker cautioned by judge

Sep. 14—BELLAIRE — A Washington D.C.-based journalist and filmmaker was cautioned by a circuit court judge and reprimanded by a state prosecutor, after she stood during a court proceeding, appeared to be counting the jurors and taking notes in a pink notebook.

"I'm writing observations," Christina Urso said, after Antrim County Sheriff Sgt. Sherry Knight, serving as bailiff, called the judge's attention to Urso's activity.

"On the jurors themselves?" asked 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn.

"Yes," Urso said. "On the demographics of the jury."

"That is prohibited by court rules," Hamlyn said. "If any notes have been taken, they need to be destroyed."

Urso said she'd traveled to Michigan to watch closing arguments in the criminal case against three men accused of assisting with a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null face state charges in Antrim County's 13th Circuit Court.

The exchange between Urso and Judge Hamlyn occurred just after court adjourned for a mid-morning break Wednesday.

The trial is in its fourth week and the jury is expected to begin deliberating on the men's consolidated case sometime Thursday.

Urso said her documentary on the case, "Kidnap and Kill: An FBI Terror Plot," is scheduled to be released in January. An associated website, kandkfilm.com, describes the purpose of the documentary:

"The goal of this film is to expose the festering rot and corruption of the federal government's police agencies, the media's venomous bias, and show everyone who is willing to listen that they have no idea how bad things truly are," the website states, on the About page.

After the break, Judge Hamlyn again cautioned those in the courtroom to follow court rules, referencing Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Rule 1989-1 which governs media access.

Hamlyn said the general make-up of the jury, and their group demeanor is an acceptable area of reporting, but traits of individual jurors were not to be made public.

Lead prosecutor Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin expressed concern about Urso's activity.

"It's been brought to my attention, during closing argument, this individual right here was standing up and pointing and counting the jurors and taking notes while doing so," Rollstin said.

"I don't know who she is," Rollstin added, "I don't know why she is doing that. I'd ask the court to instruct her not, in any way, try to intimidate this jury, remain seated, and just like everybody else in the gallery — behave."

Rollstin and FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola each declined to comment when asked whether they considered this jury intimidation.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio, who represents William Null, called for an in-chambers meeting which lasted several minutes.

Urso said later she found Rollstin's use of the word "behave" to be misogynistic.

"I covered the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard case in Virginia and I was able to take these notes there," Urso said.

Judge Hamlyn amended his media order and said no filming would be allowed outside the courtroom while court was in session.