Wash & Wear Community Mask Project to Provide 100,000 Reusable Medline Facemasks in Chicago's Hardest Hit Communities

Medline partnership with YMCA, Knowality, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois to provide COVID-19 PPE in Black and Brown Communities

CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, in collaboration with YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, Knowality, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL), announced today the creation of the "Wash and Wear Community Mask Project." This production and distribution initiative will supply 100,000 reusable Medline facemasks to people living in underserved Chicago neighborhoods that are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The facemask giveaway comes one week after Medline committed $1 million to various non-profits supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

All Illinoisans are required to wear a facemask in public when social distancing is not an option, yet Black and Brown communities in the city don't always have access to PPE. Through this new initiative, facemasks will be distributed at no charge to anyone who needs one in some of the city's most vulnerable communities. The distribution will be on June 25th at 16 YMCA and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois partner locations in such neighborhoods as Auburn Gresham, Chatam, Englewood, Roseland, Rosemoor, Austin, Humboldt Park, North Lawndale, South Lawndale, Pilsen and High Ridge.

With masks in high demand, recipients of the Medline Reusable Mask can use and use it over time. The facemasks are made from the same fabric as medical scrubs and have been tested to withstand up to 25 launderings.

"Social determinants of health such as race and income impact health outcomes - this is true here in Chicago, where COVID-19 case rates have been higher in minority, low-income areas," said Karen Frey, Senior Philanthropy Manager, Medline. "Through this initiative, we continue our fight for health equity."

Prior to the pandemic, people living in Chicago's most vulnerable communities were already disproportionately impacted by social determinants of health. COVID-19 only exacerbates the problem, especially for those not adequately protected. Recent research from the Chicago Urban League finds that Black residents account for 30% of Chicago's population but 54% of the city's coronavirus deaths. The organizations involved share a sense of purpose to provide Black and Brown Chicagoans access to basic necessities in order to live safe and healthy lives, regardless of their circumstances. Today, it is simply a reusable mask. Now more than ever, the well-being of our communities is the top priority.

The partnership includes distribution through community organizations that partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and the YMCA's Chicagoland locations.

"This horrible virus is tricky, and families need to protect themselves. It is during challenging times like these when market-wide nonprofits such as the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago should leverage their depth, reach, and networks to partner with other community groups doing great work. We are proud to be a part of such a practical collaboration that may help lessen the anxiety for local families," said Richard Malone, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.



Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has been working since the start of the pandemic to support its members and communities most impacted by the emerging health, economic and social impacts of COVID-19, including providing 150,000 masks for providers and $1.5M in grants to community organizations focused on hunger, shelter and access to care.