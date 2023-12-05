A Washburn political science professor takes voters behind the scenes of the Iowa caucus

Washburn University political science professor Bob Beatty has studied the Iowa caucus and its unique position in American politics for more than 20 years.

Being the first state to vote and its nature of caucusing puts Iowa in the unique position requiring a comprehensive local approach to secure delegates.

Since he first visited the caucus, Beatty has interviewed, observed and documented more than 50 candidates vying for the nation’s highest office. That footage is compiled in “See How They Run,” a 30-minute documentary that Beatty will present at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room 208 of the Henderson Building at Washburn University

The documentary will then air on KTWU and across the country three times in January.

Beatty first visited the Iowa caucus because of its proximity to Kansas. He kept going to study the distinctly intimate interactions between candidates and the public.

Bob Beatty speaks in front of a cornfield in the documentary "See How They Run," which covers the Iowa Caucus. It will air throughout January on KTWU.

“In Iowa, the candidates are appearing and meeting voters in people's backyards and coffee shops and restaurants," Beatty said. "Taking questions and answers from the crowds, meeting voters one on one, so it's just really special. After Iowa and New Hampshire, it's more of more of what we think about in a presidential candidate event, which is large crowds, arenas and tons of security.”

Importance of the Iowa caucus in national presidential race

The Iowa caucus can make or break a political campaign. Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign got a large boost when it unexpectedly beat Hillary Clinton in Iowa and he was able to parlay the win into the nomination. The first two states are especially important for lesser-known candidates breaking into national politics.

“The strategy is for candidates who are not well known to do well in Iowa and then move to New Hampshire do well there," Beatty said. "And now they've got all the free media, fundraising is going to come in, and it's down to just two or three candidates.”

On the other hand, campaigns like Howard Dean’s run in 2004 took a major blow when he lost Iowa. Fred Thompson, a well-known Republican senator, also entered Iowa with momentum but left without securing the state.

“There's an X-factor that comes out in Iowa that is hard to explain,” Beatty said. “There are candidates that emerge that are — many of them are charismatic — but mostly they have a talent for connecting with voters.”

What’s in it for Iowa voters?

Beatty said the Iowa caucus can steer candidates toward policies that favor the state’s interests. There’s also the millions of dollars that pour in for advertising, venue space and hotels.

“There's just this culture of Iowa voters that they've developed 50 years, where they really do pay attention and go to these events,” he said. You can see in the documentary at the events. To have all the presidential candidates stand there and say, ‘OK, ask me any question.’ That's only going to happen really in Iowa and New Hampshire.”

In February, the Democratic National Committee voted to overhaul its primary calendar, replacing Iowa as the first state to hold a primary election. Beatty said this decision could make it harder for breakout stars to make a name for themselves.

“If you move that first caucus or primary to a bigger state, it's much harder for an unknown candidate to make a splash because then you're rewarding money," he said. "A bigger state is just hard to cover, but Iowa is just the right size that these candidates can drive around and campaigned without needing millions and millions of dollars.”

The documentary will air at 8 p.m. Jan. 8, Jan. 11 and Jan. 14 on KTWU.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Washburn professor takes voters behind the scenes of the Iowa caucus