🌱WashCo Latino Community Flourishes + Highway 217 Kickoff Event

Community members mourn the Bethany woman slain in the apparent murder-suicide last Thursday. Mary Getty taught fifth grade at Jacob Wismer Elementary School and is remembered as a devoted teacher, Zane Sparling reports. She also served in the Rosarians, a group of goodwill ambassadors for the city of Portland, beginning in 2015. Read people's reflections on Getty over at OregonLive. Oregon’s Latino population is booming, with a 30% increase over the last decade. Read how the trend is resulting in new neighborhoods within Washington County and Latino migrants choosing the Beaverton School District in favor of other Metro area options in an article published in The Seattle Times. State and Washington County leaders gathered Feb. 25 to mark the beginning of construction on the Highway 217 Project. The project will add bike and pedestrian facilities parallel to the roadway, improve bottleneck spots and help to make 217 safer. It was funded by House Bill 2017. (iHeartRadio) See five new properties in and around Beaverton over at the Beaverton Patch. Among the options are a petite three-bedroom in the Denney Whitford neighborhood for under $500k and a four-bedroom family home that just needs some love over in the Sexton Mountain area. A Beaverton woman made the pages of Bloomberg on Sunday with a question about returning to normal life in the post-COVID era. Despite the number of cases and hospitalizations decreasing in recent days, a Vanderbilt University epidemiologist suggests still using caution and wearing masks in indoor public spaces, such as grocery stores.

Preliminary reports from @WashCoScanner and @TrimetAlerts say shots were fired from a vehicle near Southwest 185th Avenue and Johnson around 11:30 AM on Sunday. Bus service to that area was suspended as deputies investigated.

Experience Theatre Project wants your opinion! Click over to Instagram to find out how to take a short survey on what sort of immersive performance you would like to attend!

Finally, get a look at the fancy new remodel at our Local Business of the Day, Syndicate Wine Bar. (Instagram)

