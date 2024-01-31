WashCo. Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying man accused of touching child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who “inappropriately touched a child.”

The incident happened on the afternoon of Jan. 27 inside a Big Lots in Aloha at 18565 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, WSCO said in a post on social media. The post included a photo of the suspect, who fled before police arrived, officials said.

People who recognize the man pictured are encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 and ask to speak with a deputy.

