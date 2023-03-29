Washdyke solar farm could power 8,700 homes

If approved the farm would be in use for up to 40 years before being decommissioned

Plans have been submitted for a solar farm near Sleaford capable of powering more than 8,700 homes.

Green Switch want to build the 63-acre (26 hectare) site on land at Washdyke Farm, between Billingborough Road and Mareham Lane, near Folkingham.

The proposals have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council and an online public consultation launched by the developers.

If approved the farm could be in use for up to 40 years.

According to planning documents submitted by Green Switch: "In September 2019, South Kesteven District Council declared a Climate Emergency committing the council to reduce SKDC's carbon footprint by 2030 and becoming net-zero by 2050.

"The proposal to install a 27MW photovoltaic solar farm at Washdyke Farm will contribute significantly and positively to this target and also meet the requirements in this regard of national and local planning policy, and the long-term aim of reducing CO2 emissions, by helping to contribute to the attainment of renewable energy targets."

After 40 years infrastructure will be removed from the site and the project will be decommissioned unless its lifespan is extended through further planning applications.

The number of solar farm proposals for Lincolnshire has sparked concern over the past few months, with a further seven major developments planned across Gainsborough, Boston, Horncastle and on the Rutland and Stamford border.

Some senior councillors believe these farms detract from valuable agricultural land.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive member for environment and strategic planning at Lincolnshire County Council, previously said: "The scale and rapidity of these proposals are ringing alarm bells with councils and residents.

"Renewable energy will play a part in the country's energy generation strategy, but solar generation is neither reliable, appropriate or desirable."

