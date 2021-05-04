‘Washed-up’ cocaine and marijuana worth $2 million found off the Florida Keys

David Goodhue
Almost $2 million worth of illegal drugs were found this week in the waters off the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Recreational boaters found 73 pounds of cocaine and 62 pounds of marijuana between Friday and Saturday, said Adam Hoffner, spokesman for the Border Patrol.

“The increase in washed-up narcotics indicates that smugglers continue to operate along the Florida coastline,” Hoffner said in a statement. “We are grateful for the community’s support to our border security mission here in Florida.”

On Friday, a boater south of Key Largo found a large sack that contained 25 packages of cocaine. The person called the authorities and Border Patrol agents assigned to Miami picked up the drugs.

Hoffner said the haul has an estimated street value of $1.7 million.

On Saturday, another boater found a large sack containing five bundles of marijuana south of Marathon. That person also reported the find, and Border Patrol agents picked up the contraband, Hoffner said.

The Border Patrol estimates the marijuana to have a street value of $100,000.

